Bright Botchway Takes Office As The Traders and Artisans Network Coordinator

By
News Ghana
-
0
Bright Botchway
Bright Botchway

In the ever-evolving landscape of Ghanaian politics, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed a promising and dedicated individual to the role of National Deputy Coordinator for the Traders and Artisans Network Yesterday.

Bright Botchway, a Master of Arts (M.A) student in Strategic Communication at UEW Winneba Campus and a graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Marketing from Perez University College (Affiliate with UCC), steps into this significant position with an impressive track record.

Bright’s journey in politics began at a young age when he served as the Branch Youth Organizer at Presby JHS, Agona East, from 2009 to 2012. This early engagement ignited his passion for community service and leadership.

His dedication and commitment were further

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here