Building an analytics function for maturity 

By Nana Kojo HAGAN

In our earlier post, “Data – More Valuable than Oil,” we discussed the importance of data in the current digital era and how data analytics can help businesses realize full potential. We declared data to be the new oil, but it needs to be refined, just like any other resource, in order to be truly valuable. This article delves further into the concept of data analytics maturity, which refers to an organization’s capacity to use data to make well-informed decisions.

Ready to unlock the true potential of your data?

Dataware Tech and Yadaba Communications are hosting a workshop specifically designed for Banking and Finance professionals on May 7th and 8th at the Airport View Hotel. This insightful and practical session will equip you with the tools and knowledge to leverage data analytics for informed decision-making and drive success within your organization. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a competitive edge in the data-driven world of finance. Register at https://shorturl.at/hrux4

Building the analytics refinery: components and resources

Building an analytics function requires several parts and resources, just like an oil refinery needs a particular set of equipment and knowledge. Below is a summary of the key components:

Mechanical Resources: These are the resources that support the gathering, storing, and processing of data. It includes cloud storage options, business intelligence (BI) tools that facilitate data analysis and visualization, and data warehouses.

Technical Resources: The foundation of any effective analytics operation is a team of knowledgeable experts. To extract insights from data, you need data scientists, data analysts, data engineers, and business intelligence specialists with experience in data mining, modelling, and data visualization.

Human Resources: Promoting a data-driven culture is crucial, even above and beyond technical proficiency. This includes implementing data literacy programmes to give staff members at all levels the skills necessary to comprehend and analyze data. Data-driven decision making is encouraged at all levels in a culture that values analytics.

Partnering for success: How Dataware Tech can help

Establishing a strong analytics department can be a challenging task. Your path to data analytics maturity can be greatly accelerated by collaborating with a company like Dataware Tech. How Dataware Tech may be your reliable partner is as follows:

Infrastructure and Technology: Dataware Tech can offer the infrastructure and technology required to set up a safe and scalable data foundation.

Skilled Professionals: When you work with Dataware Tech, you get access to a group of knowledgeable data scientists and analysts who can turn your information into insights that you can use right away.

Training and Capacity Building: To empower your staff and foster a data-driven culture within your company, Dataware Tech can create and implement data literacy programmes.

The road to data-driven maturity: a continuous journey

Building an analytics function is not a one-time endeavor; it’s an ongoing process. By investing in the necessary mechanical, technical, and human resources, and potentially partnering with a trusted data analytics firm like Dataware Tech, your organization can embark on a journey towards data analytics maturity. This maturity translates to a competitive advantage, enabling you to leverage data-driven insights for informed decision-making, innovation, and ultimately, sustainable growth.

>>>the writer is a Data & AI Team Lead at Dataware Tech. I’m passionate about empowering organizations to harness the power of data analytics. Join us for the workshop!