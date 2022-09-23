Buokrom Zongo Residents cry for development

The chiefs and people of Buokrom Zongo in the Manhyia North constituency have expressed grave concern about lack of development projects in the community.

According to the residents, they are disheartened by lack of stakeholders’ concern about their predicament and continued deprivation of basic social amenities needed to improve the living conditions of the people.

Nana Abdul Wahab Musah, chief of the community told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi that, the people were getting impatient over lack of development in the area.

He said Buokrom Zongo, which is considered as one of the oldest Zongo communities in Kumasi, was now a shadow of itself.

Nana Musah said the community could not boast of a single tarred road and the place becomes inaccessible anytime there was rainfall.

Lack of drainage facilities have resulted in the development of gullies making the place unsafe, especially for children and women as well as the elderly people in the community.

He said the community was yet to receive its fair share of the Zongo Development Fund, which was meant to provide basic social facilities to improve the living standards in Zongo communities.

Nana Musah called on the management of the Fund and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to expedite action and come to the aid of the people in the community to make the place a bit comfortable for the people.

Mr Daniel Acheampong, a resident of the area told the GNA that most of the people have moved out of the community due to the bad state of roads and lack of basic infrastructure in the area.

He stressed the need for the people to come together to mobilize and undertake self-help development projects to improve their living conditions.