Cameroon: 6 fighters and 4 military personnel killed in conflict

At least six separatist fighters and four soldiers were killed in clashes over the weekend in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest, local and security sources said Monday.

On Sunday, separatist fighters ambushed soldiers on patrol in Belo locality of the region, killing three of them after a shootout, a military official in the region, who requested not to be named, told Xinhua by phone.

On Saturday, another separatist attack in Bamenda town led to the death of a soldier identified as Zambo Biyidi, according to the official and witnesses.

The attack in Bamenda occurred barely hours after government troops raided a separatist hideout in Nguri locality of the region.

“Six separatist terrorists, including their commander, were killed in the military offensive. Many of them escaped with bullet wounds. Our brave soldiers are intensifying security measures to ensure that the people of this region enjoy a peaceful end-of-year festivities,” the military official said.

Local residents said the separatist fighters had “become a terror” for the people, engaging in kidnappings for ransom “all the time.”

Armed separatists have been clashing with government forces since 2017 in an attempt to achieve the “independence” of the English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest.