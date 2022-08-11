CDC Revises COVID-19 Guidelines to Ease Restrictions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that it has revised the COVID-19 guidelines to ease restrictions and would no longer include quarantining upon testing positive for the coronavirus, but would still recommend wearing a mask for ten days.

“Today, CDC is streamlining its COVID-19 guidance to help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus,” the CDC said in a press release on Thursday.

The CDC said in the release that given the many tools available for reducing the COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic.

The CDC recommends those who test positive to wear a high-quality mask for ten days and get tested on day five, the release said.

Regardless of their vaccination status, those who have tested positive should isolate from others, the release also said.

Those who test positive are advised to also stay home for at least five days in isolation because victims are usually most infectious during the first five days, the release added.

The CDC also announced that students can stay in their classrooms this fall if they have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to the release.