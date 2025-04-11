Climate Change Reshapes Africa’s Workforce Amid Green Transition Push

Policymakers and experts convened at a side event during the Eleventh Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) to address the dual challenges of climate change and economic transformation facing the continent’s labor force.

Hosted by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the session highlighted urgent strategies to safeguard livelihoods while capitalizing on emerging opportunities in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and green innovation.

Africa’s workforce, dominated by an informal sector accounting for 83% of employment, remains acutely vulnerable to climate shocks, according to the Economic Report on Africa 2023/2024. Sectors such as agriculture, construction, and services—which employ millions—are increasingly destabilized by rising temperatures, erratic weather, and environmental degradation. Women and youth, who disproportionately occupy these roles, face heightened risks of income loss and displacement.

“Climate-induced stresses are not just environmental crises; they are economic and social emergencies,” said Zuzana Schwidrowski, Director of ECA’s Macroeconomic Policy Division. She noted that while climate change threatens to erase 2.2% of Africa’s GDP by 2030, it also opens avenues for structural transformation. Renewable energy adoption, carbon markets, and climate-resilient infrastructure could generate up to 400 million jobs by 2050, offering a counterbalance to losses in fossil fuel-dependent regions like West and Central Africa.

Uganda’s Assistant Commissioner for Finance, Sam Mugume Koojo, underscored the need for collaborative action. “A just transition demands investment in skills, innovation, and inclusive policies,” he said, urging governments and private stakeholders to prioritize green job creation. His call echoed findings from the International Labour Organization (ILO), which warns that 1.2 billion global workers reliant on ecosystems—14 million in Africa by 2030—risk livelihood collapse due to heat stress and land degradation.

Etienne Espagne, a World Bank climate economist, emphasized regional coordination as critical. “Aligning supply chains with local strengths can mitigate risks and unlock shared prosperity,” he said, pointing to falling renewable energy costs as a catalyst for growth. However, uncertainty around financing and policy frameworks remains a barrier.

Public-private partnerships emerged as a focal point, with Sterling One Foundation CEO Olapeju Ibekwe stressing gender inclusivity. “Women must have equal access to green sector opportunities, from decision-making roles to technical training,” she said.

Panelists unanimously called for reskilling programs targeting informal workers, expanded social safety nets, and innovative funding mechanisms to support green projects. Without targeted interventions, they warned, climate-driven job losses could exacerbate inequality, particularly in agriculture-dependent economies.

As Africa navigates this crossroads, the forum’s message was clear: proactive investment in human capital and regional collaboration will determine whether the green transition becomes a ladder to inclusive growth or a driver of deeper disparity.