Commuters demand urgent action as drivers refuse to reduce fares

Some commercial transport operators are reluctant to reduce transport fares in spite of an announced 15.3 per cent reduction.

The new fares, which was announced by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) last Friday, took effect Monday, December 19, 2022.

However, checks conducted by the Ghana News Agency at some transport terminals and engagements with passengers in Accra suggest that the new fare is largely not being implemented.

The drivers claimed that they had not received the new pricing list from their leadership as of Monday morning, hence their inability to implement the new fares.

For the few operators who have made some reductions, it is the concern of some passengers that the rate of decrement did not reflect the 15.3 per cent announced.

Even the State Transport Company (STC), as of Monday morning (about 1000hours) was yet to implement the new fares.

Checks conducted by the news team at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle STC Terminal indicated that passengers were still paying the old fares to their respective destinations.

The rate for the Accra-Kumasi route, which stood at GHS100 prior to the announcement in the new fares, had not changed.

Sources at the STC told the GNA that the management of the company had not yet authorised any adjustments in the fares.

“We have not received any authorisation on the new fares from management yet,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the VIP JEOUN Transport Limited on Monday morning (effective 0700 hours) implemented a 15 per cent reduction in fares for all routes.

The GNA found that tickets for the Accra-Kumasi route (Standard Coaches) which sold for GHS 100 had been reduced to GHS80 while that of the Executive Coaches which stood at GHS120 had been reduced to GHS 100.

In an interview, Mr Ernest Frimpong Manso, General Manager, VIP JEOUN, said the new fares were in response to the “significant reduction” in fuel prices.

In random interactions with some commercial drivers, who were yet to comply with the new directive, they said they were hopeful that the GPRTU would offer them the new price list to guide the implementation of the new fares.

“Usually, our leaders give us the new fares and that’s what we work with. We have still not received anything from them, so we are waiting.” Mr Kwaku Asante, an intra-city driver, said.

Some passengers who were hopeful of a reduction in transport fares and had budgeted accordingly, said they were left disappointed.

“I was charged GHS 5 from Achimota to Circle and it was the same fare I paid on Friday so nothing has changed.” Mr Richard Okai Frimpong, a journalist, said.

Some said they engaged in heated argument with the conductors of the vehicles they boarded before a reduction was granted.

“From Ayigbe town (Weija) to Accra, we used to pay GHS 7, but I paid GHS 6 this morning. We had to argue with the mates before they agreed.“ Ms Tracey Amankwah, a journalist, said.

In an interview, Mr Abass Imoro, Head of Communications, GPRTU, said, the Union had directed the leadership of their various branches to ensure that the new fares were implemented.

“If the drivers are saying they are not aware of the new fares, then it is not true. Usually when we issue a communiqué, we ask the heads to print out the new fares for them and that is what we have done,” he said.