Officers and inmates of the Tamale Central Prison have received personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep them and their environment safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items included five handwashing stations, five gallons of hand sanitisers, five gallons of bleach, five wheelbarrows, and five refuse bins.

The rest were 10 gallons of liquid soap, 10 sanitiser dispensing bottles, 10 rakes, 20 utility hand gloves, 20 disposable tissue wipes, and 500 reusable nose masks.

They were donated by the Catholic Relief Services (CRS), an international non-governmental organisation, as part of its efforts to complement the government’s activities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

This was the second time the CRS has donated PPE to the Tamale Central Prison since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Dr Mohammed Ali, CRS’ Health Technical Lead and Chief of Party, Maternal and Child Health, presented the items on behalf of the Country Representative of CRS to the authorities of the Tamale Central Prison in Tamale at the weekend.

Dr Ali said the gesture was to help respond to the COVID-19 crisis and ensure that the beneficiaries, especially inmates would be safe and healthy as they underwent the reformation process at the prison.

He spoke about some of the activities undertaken by CRS to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the country, which included partnering the Environmental Health Unit at the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly to disseminate messages on the disease at major markets in the metropolis amongst others.

Chief Superintendent of Prison (CSP), Mr Kwame Divine Ocloo, Second in Command at the Tamale Central Prison, who received the items, said the items would help contain the disease at the prison and would ensure the safety of officers and inmates.

CSP Ocloo expressed gratitude to the CRS for its continued support to the Tamale Central Prison since the outbreak of the disease saying the items would help to take good care of the inmates.