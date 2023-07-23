Dorcas Afotey commiserates with family of Sherry Ayitey

Mad. Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey, a former Parliamentary candidate aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress in Krowor constituency, expressed profound sorrow upon hearing about the passing of her National vice chairperson, Hon. Hanny Sherry Ayitey.

In her statement to the media regarding the demise of the former health minister, the former Parliamentary candidate aspirant fondly described the late founding member of the NDC as a remarkably brave, devoted, and fearless leader.

She acknowledged Hon. Ayitey’s unwavering commitment to democratic principles, her tireless service as a community steward, and her exemplary dedication as a people-oriented politician.

Additionally, she praised the late vice chairperson’s selflessness as a political administrator and her exceptional ability to mobilize grassroots support, all of which greatly benefitted the National Democratic Congress and Ghana as a whole.

Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey further highlighted that the late National vice chairperson held a significant role in her life, serving as a political advisor, godmother, and role model.

She acknowledged Hon. Ayitey’s substantial contributions to the growth and well-being of the opposition National Democratic Congress