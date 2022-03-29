E-Levy Bill passed in Ghana

The controversial electronic transfer levy (e-levy) Bill has been passed into law via a voice vote in Parliament.

This means government now has the clearance to slap a 1.5 per cent tax on a select number of electronic transfer of money across various platforms – mobile wallets and bank accounts.

The tax will add up to the various service fees charged by the various platforms as it may apply.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has already issued guidelines for the implementation of the e-levy even before the bill was passed.

More soon…