Ecobank Ghana head office building earn EDGE Certification

Ecobank Ghana has received EDGE certification for its magnificent state-of-the-art Head Office building in Accra, across the Independence Avenue from Afua Sutherland Children’s Park.

EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification is an innovation of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. It is a globally recognized distinction that acknowledges buildings for their resource and operational efficiency design. IFC created EDGE to respond to the need for a measurable and credible solution to prove the business case for green building and to unlock financial investment.

The achievement therefore reaffirms Ecobank’s commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility. It also highlights Ecobank’s position as a frontrunner in the banking industry, setting a benchmark for sustainable operations and fostering green development in Ghana.

As an EDGE Standard achiever, Ecobank scored on the following: 34% Energy Savings, 24% Water Savings and 85% Less Embodied Energy in Materials. This impressive accomplishment amply demonstrates the bank’s leadership and commitment to sustainable buildings. The bank has also demonstrated its dedication to reducing its carbon footprints, conserving energy, and adopting environmentally friendly practices.

It may be recalled that Ecobank Ghana was named by the Green Climate Fund, in 2019, as the first entity in Ghana, and the first Commercial Bank in sub-Saharan Africa, to be accredited to the fund.

The bank was also recently honoured with the prestigious SDG Financial Service Award, during the Think Energy SDG Awards ceremony held in Accra.

Commenting on the EDGE certification, the Ag. Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, Dr. Daniel Kasser Tee, expressed great pride in the bank’s achievements, stating that: “We are delighted to receive the EDGE Certification, and this reaffirms our commitment to sustainable banking practices and our role in driving positive change in Ghana. Financial institutions have a vital role to play in promoting sustainable development, and this and other such achievements reflect our ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into our business strategies.”

He also stated that the award will further solidify Ecobank’s commitment to supporting climate action initiatives and showcase its alignment with international standards and its ability to mobilize financial resources for projects aimed at mitigating climate change and promoting sustainable development.

Since 2015, IFC EDGE has certified about $35 billion worth of floorspace in 69 countries and it is growing exponentially. Green House Gas reduction from EDGE buildings is estimated to be 645 thousand tCO2e a year.

The EDGE system has three performance levels: