FDA steps up training for packaged water producers in Eastern region

The Eastern Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has educated over 60 individuals from 27 different packaged water companies on safe and effective methods of production and sanitation.

The participants included Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and representatives of the packaged water-producing companies from the Yilo Krobo, Lower Manya, Upper Manya and Asuogyaman District Assemblies.

Ms Anita Owusu-Kuffour, the Acting Eastern Regional Head of the FDA told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the training was to ensure that packaged water supplied into the market was safe for consumption.

“This is to ensure compliance within the packaged water-producing industries, update and give current knowledge of good manufacturing practices. It’s not just to put the product out there,” she noted.

She said the training conformed to the Public Health Act of 2012, Act 851, which mandated the FDA to regulate the manufacture, importation, distribution and sale of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices and household chemical substances.

Therefore, participants, she noted, were trained through quality assurance, some scientific filtration methods such as reverse osmosis system and Ultraviolet Light Sanitizer, hygienic practices and documentation.

Mr. Joseph Yeboah, Head of the Enforcement Unit at the FDA’s Eastern Regional Office, stated that the training was organised due to the non-compliance of packaged water manufacturers in the region with manufacturing practices.

He said to evaluate the success of the training, participants were given brief assessments on the knowledge obtained during the training that was to be implemented during the manufacturing process.

He observed that the participants demonstrated a high level of engagement in the training session by contributing to and asking questions about the various topics covered to dispel any misconceptions and implement the acquired knowledge with comprehension.

Mr. Yeboah added that periodic, unannounced inspections of the various packaged water-producing companies would be conducted to ensure that good manufacturing and hygienic practices were implemented for the protection of citizens.