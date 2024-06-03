Female Intergenerational Dialogue Held in Upper West Region

Community Aid for Rural Development (CARD Ghana), a nonprofit organization, together with the She Leads Social Movement, has held an all-female inter-generational dialogue between female leaders and girls and young women (GYWs) in Wa, Upper West Region.

The dialogue, held under the theme, “Harnessing the Leadership Potential of Girls and Young Women; the Role of Female Leaders and Activists,” brought together queen mothers, women leaders in civil society and civil service as well as GYWs from diverse backgrounds across the region.

Held over the weekend, the dialogue formed part of the She Leads Campaign initiatives being implemented in the Upper West Region by CARD Ghana with support from Plan International Ghana.

In her opening remarks, the Acting Executive Director of CARD Ghana, Madam Ernestina Biney said the dialogue aims to create a platform for uniting the efforts of female leaders and girls and young women (GYWs) in breaking barriers, building bridges, and creating a better future for all.

“To our young leaders, we believe in your potential and your passion. We see the fire in your eyes and the desire to make a difference, and we are committed to supporting and empowering you to become the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow.

“We will engage in open and honest conversations, share our stories and experiences, and explore the challenges and opportunities of our time,” she indicated.

Speaking at the forum, Madam Khalida M.A. Seidu, the Deputy Upper West Regional Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, observed that women were reluctant or deterred from taking an active part in body politics due to certain negative social beliefs and mindsets.

She indicated that women, at the first instance, lacked self-confidence and belief in their potential to make a difference in society through politics and that they feared being criticized.

She blamed such social critiques as tagging women in politics as women of ill repute as causing women to coil back into shells and not wanting to venture into political leadership.

Madam Seidu, however, called on women to not allow those contemptuous critiques to take away their shine and inherent potential to lead through politics.

She also urged women to pursue higher learning to stand competitive in the arena of leadership, especially in the political space.

Madam Saudatu Mohammed, the Executive Director of Life Again, a nonprofit organization, said girls and young women should endeavor to go all out for opportunities that come their way without fear of failure.

She said GYWs should be open to taking risks, be optimistic, try out new things, and not be confined to the things they find comfortable doing.

“Up until we take risks and do things that we have never done, you won’t know that you are good at something,” she said.

The She Leads Campaign, run by a consortium of organizations from 2021-2025, aims to increase the sustained influence of girls and young women on decision-making and the transformation of gender norms in formal and informal institutions.