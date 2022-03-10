Fintechs in Ukraine raise funds for Russian attack victims

An appeal has been launched to encourage businesses in the fintech sector to donate and raise much needed funds for those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

Fintechs For Ukraine aims to encourage tech firms to raise as much money as possible to help support victims of the crisis, with donations going directly to Save the Children’s Ukraine Appeal.

Founded by Monneo, the initiative has so far rounded up 17 members including Railsbank, Coinbase, ComplyAdvantage, and payabl.

Lili Metodieva, managing director of Monneo comments: “We hope to encourage our colleagues and peers to stand together and raise as much money as we possibly can to directly help the people in Ukraine in desperate need of vital supplies.

“We, like so many of our fintech colleagues and peers, have members of our team living and working in Ukraine right now, which makes the matter even more personal.

“We’re urging businesses in the fintech sector to come together and make a real difference, whether that be through donations, or by helping to promote this message online.”

As organisers, Monneo guarantees that no fees will be charged to donated funds. Similarly, the company will ensure that no mark-ups are added on the exchanges between crypto and fiat currency donations. Finally, Monneo will also cover any third-party transaction fees, which may be applied to some donations.

Separately, charitable giving app Toucan has joined forces with six fellow Dragons’ Den alumni to help raise urgent funds for Ukraine. Fussy, Berczy, thelittleloop, Rheal Foods, Toddle and The Cheese Geek will join Toucan in a bid to generate £100,000 in donations for those suffering in the humanitarian crisis.

A dedicated Spotlight Fund has been created to support three charities working on the ground: Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline, Ukraine Charity, and Disaster Emergency Committee.