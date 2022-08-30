Geospatial Society promoting opportunities in Cloud Computing

The Ghana Geospatial Society has organised a pre-launch webinar to promote the embracing of opportunities in Geospatial Cloud Computing for national development.

The webinar was on the theme: “Advancing the Role of Geospatial Cloud Computing in Ghana’s Economy, Society and Environment.”

Speaking on the theme, Dr Tagoe, a Senior Lecturer, at the Department of Geomatic Engineering, University of Mines and Technology, defined cloud computing as the use of hosted services such as data storage, servers, databases, networking, and software over the Internet.

She said geospatial technology provided unlimited opportunities such as accurate data and employment opportunities in many fields such as healthcare, military, intelligence units, retail, maritime, agriculture, finance, aeronautical, and logistics and transportation.

Professor John Ayer, Department of Geomatic Engineering, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, said the technology helped to track occurrences of diseases and vulnerability in health and crops that were being cultivated at a point in agriculture while increasing speed, efficiency, and performance.

He encouraged the public and institutions to be prepared to pay for high-resolution data, explaining that although low-resolution data comes free, it might not be the best.

Prof. Ayer appealed to people to use information and data collected by individuals and institutions for their intended purpose to make it easy to access another in the future.

Mr. Edward Oppong Boamah, Technical Manager of Digital Earth Africa, speaking on how the Geospatial Society could tap into the digitalization agenda of the government, said the country could generate millions from the Agricultural sector among others with the technology.

He proposed that Government set up an agency for geospatial data and promote education in cloud computing among the youth, adding: “Ghana can have its own cloud infrastructure where it can put reliable data,” he added.

Speaking about the professional organization, Dr. Lily Lisa Yevugah, a lecturer at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, said the Geospatial Society, when launched later this year, would encourage high standards of research, education, and training for geospatial-related programmes in academic institutions and support ongoing professional development among members.

She said it would serve as advisors to organisations and people already using or intending to use geospatial technology, and promote the development of geospatial technology by generating employment opportunities, educational opportunities, and training for all of its members.

Membership, according to Mr Michael Nyoagbe of the Ghana Water Company Limited, was open to everyone participating in geospatial activities including students, professionals, corporations or institutions, affiliates, and honorary members.

He also highlighted various working groups that would encourage Continuing Professional Development.