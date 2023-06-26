GJA organizes socialization dinner for journalists , partners

The Northern Region branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has held a dinner and socialisation night for journalists, media practitioners and its partners in the region.

The event, the first of its kind in the region, offered journalists, other media practitioners and representatives of non-government organisations (NGOs) and corporate bodies as well as state institutions the opportunity to socialise and share ideas for media development in the region.

Mr Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, Northern Regional Chairman of GJA, speaking during the event in Tamale, said it was to bring together people in the media and identifiable partners to strengthen the bonds of friendship.

It was also a means of motivating and improving the welfare of journalists in the region.

Mr Abdul-Majeed encouraged journalists to uphold high journalistic standards to promote the development of the region and cautioned members of the public against attacking journalists and admonished journalists to be circumspect in their reportage.

Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, Chief Director at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, who represented the Northern Region Minister at the event, hailed journalists for their role in sustaining peace in the region.

Alhaji Issahaku urged them to focus on the potential as well as initiatives targeted at the youth to promote the development of the region.

Mr Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, who chaired the event, said seeking clarification from public relations offices of institutions prior to publications should be a priority of the media to prevent misinformation.

He appealed to journalists to endeavour to highlight the positives of society and manage negatives in a way that would not compromise peace and security of the region.

Representatives of some NGOs, corporate bodies and state institutions in the region took turns to share felicitations and commended journalists in the region for their contribution towards the development of the area.

Alhaji Osman Abdel-Rahman, Executive Director of Ghana Developing Communities Association, an NGO, underscored the valuable contribution of journalists to society and said NGOs would continue to partner with the media in the region to drive change in society.