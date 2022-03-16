GMA Task Force Clamp Down On Illegal Oil Traders Off Shore New Takoradi

Some illegal oil traders offshore Poasi New Takoradi in the Western Region have incurred the wrath of law enforcers detailed to halt such nation wrecking dealings.

Sources told the GNA that, officers of the enforement unit of the Ghana Maritime Authority at about 0200 hours on the early hours of Tuesday, March 15th, acting on intelligence, went to the shores of Poasi New Takoradi to halt the illegal fuel trading, which continue to occur in that portion of Ghana’s waters over the years.

Nana Fynn, a resident told the Ghana News Agency that the team upon reaching the community, started firing warning shots and beating everyone on sight.

Those around, sensing danger, and upon application of minimum force by the team began fleeing for dear lives resulting in commotion in the fishing community.

Mr Kofi Mensah, a victim recounted how his plea for mercy fell on deaf ears.

Madam Ekua Mansa, said though it may be an illegal act, the officers should have exercised restraint.

Calm has, however, returned to the community with people going about their businesses.