Graduates advised to develop their personal qualities

Newly graduated students at Dominion University College, have been urged to develop personal qualities to be successful and impactful and not to dwell on their certificates in their spheres of life.

Prof Felix Nikoi Hammond, Chairman of Governing Council of the University College said the four-year degree education had given the graduands knowledge and skills but would not see them through life successfully.

“The learning skills will advance you and make you fit for the future. But that will not be enough on its own. You need personal integrity, honesty, drive, tenacity, network of contacts in the business world, and most importantly, a delightful disposition,” he said.

Prof Nikoi Hammond said at the 6th graduation ceremony of the Dominion University College, where 118 young men and women were awarded and conferred on with bachelor’s degrees in various programmes by the University of Cape Coast.

Sharing his experience of youthful and academic era, he said life would teach the graduands a lot of lessons as the school of life taught him more about life than any academic curriculum ever could.

“I leave you with these few words, you won’t be able to escape poverty and mediocrity just because you attended university and earned good grades,” the Chairman said.

He urged them to connect their dots and uncover the possibilities of hiding behind the apparent impossibilities in the actual world as they step forward into the next phase of their life.

Dr Kirill Mostov, Co-founder of Scaanz Wyoming, USA, who was the Guest of Honour, advised the graduands to be relentless in seeking and acquiring knowledge and must use such knowledge to transform lives.

He urged them not to work in silos and be self-centred but adopt interdisciplinary collaboration in the fast-changing world that did not accept mediocrity and excuses.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he called on the University to develop products that are solution driven for industries, private and public agencies to create a financial backbone for its sustainability.

Out of the 118 graduands, 69 were males with 49 as females.

Ten of the graduands had First Class honours, 50 had Second Class Upper with 41 getting Scond Class Lower.

Thirteen of them had third Class, while four went home with Pass.

The school has Higher National Diploma and bachelor’s degree programmes in business, management, theology, and computer science.

There is also Tali Graduate School (TGS) that provides MSc, MPhil, Dominion University College is the only private university in Ghana offering a PhD in statistics.