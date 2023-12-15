Housing Minister pledges support for i2’s Prestige Project

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has assured the management of i2 Development Ghana Limited of government’s commitment and support for the Prestige residential project.

“We remain committed to cultivating a conducive environment for the flourishing of the real estate sector. Through these projects, we anticipate the creation of numerous jobs, fostering economic growth and significantly benefiting the economy as a whole.”

“Similarly, we will broaden our efforts to implement additional initiatives and ensure that the construction sector and the delivery of new homes align with sustainable practices.”

He was speaking at the grand launch of Prestige residential project held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.

The Prestige development is to be situated on 2.88 acres of land adjacent to the Airport Shell Fuel Station and directly opposite the Marina Mall.

A model of the Prestige project

Led by i2 Development Ghana Limited, a private developer, Prestige is poised to enhance the beauty of the Airport skyline, redefine luxury living in Ghana’s capital, and play a pivotal role in boosting the country’s tourism receipts.

In a short address, Co-Founder and Managing Director of i2 Development Ghana Limited, Youssef Aitour, thanked the government for creating a conducive investment climate for the realization of the Prestige project.

“I would like to reiterate our appreciation to the Government of Ghana for its massive contribution to the success of our project that will provide directly and indirectly through our contractors and subcontractors more than 2000 job opportunities.

“We would like to further acknowledge the government’s effort in ensuring a safe and stable investment climate that makes the influx of investment like ours possible,” he said.