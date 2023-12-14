i2 Development Ghana Limited launched prestige residential projects

i2 Development Limited’s management has successfully launched prestigious residential projects. The event, held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra, brought together dignitaries from various sectors.

Top musicians Samini and Adina graced the occasion with their spectacular performances, adding to the grandeur of the event. Prestige Development is set to occupy 2.88 acres of land, adjacent to the Airport Shell Fuel Station and directly opposite the Marina Mall.

Prestige aims to elevate the Airport skyline’s aesthetic, redefine luxury living in Ghana’s capital, and significantly contribute to the country’s tourism receipts.

In a brief address, Youssef Aitour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of i2 Development Ghana Limited, expressed gratitude to the government for fostering a conducive investment climate that facilitated the realization of the Prestige project.

“We appreciate the Government of Ghana for its substantial contribution to the success of our project, which will generate over 2000 job opportunities directly and indirectly through our contractors and subcontractors. We also acknowledge the government’s role in maintaining a safe and stable investment climate, enabling investments like ours,” he stated.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, pledged the government’s commitment and support for i2 Development Ghana Limited’s Prestige residential project during the event.