IDEAL Milk rewards Consumers for loyalty

Nestlé Ghana, a confessionary production company has awarded seven lucky winners with an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, at the ended of IDEAL ‘SƆkyii Saa’ to Dubai promotion.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said more than 30,000 other consumers were also rewarded with cash prizes through mobile money, shopping vouchers, television, and fiber gas cylinders.

The statement said Madam Comfort Achemaponma, a koko (beverage) seller and a mother of three from Ashaiman emerged as one of the seven grand award winners after a four-month promotion.

It said IDEAL Milk had been a trusted and reliable breakfast partner for millions of Ghanaians, over the past 52 years and the “the love for the product across the country is a result of its quality and nutritional benefit for individuals and families.”

It said all patrons needed to do to win, was to purchase IDEAL Milk with the special promotional label and text a short code behind the label to a designated short code.

The statement quoted Mr. Omofasa Orhiunu, the Category Manager for Dairy, during a brief presentation ceremony as saying, “The IDEAL Trip to Dubai reflects our commitment to creating lasting memories while rewarding our loyal consumers”.

He expressed gratitude to customers for their loyalty to the brand and reassured the company’s commitment to continue to service and offer opportunities to its valued loyal customers.