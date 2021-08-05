IHCRO constructs new facility for Abubakar Siddick Islamic School

The International Human Care and Relief Organization (IHCRO), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has pledged its commitment to work with their local counterparts to support underprivileged Islamic educational institutions in Ghana.

“Our aim is to help nurture the educational potentials in the Muslim communities in order to brighten the future of the youth,” Sheikh Aliyan Barakah, an IHCRO Official, assured.

Knowledge acquisition, according to him, was a fundamental requirement in Islam, as it was the way to go in ensuring sustainable growth of the society.

Sheikh Barakah, who was inaugurating a three-unit classroom block at the Abubakar Siddick Islamic School at Nima in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, advised Muslims to embrace education in all its forms.

The leadership and the well-to-do ought to mobilize resources in providing classroom blocks, books and other educational materials to stimulate interest in literacy programmes, he advocated.

The new school facility was constructed by IHCRO to replace the outmoded wooden structure used by pupils at the Abubakar Siddick Islamic School.

Established in the 1970s, the educational institution, also known as the Hanadi Banat School, combines Arabic studies and secular education for the benefit of the pupils.

Mallam Abass Nurudeen Ibrahim, Proprietor of the School, said the authorities were grateful to the Relief Organization for the gesture as the new facility would enhance academic activities.

Sheikh Mohammed Bun Bida, an Islamic Scholar, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sideline of the programme, emphasized the need for massive investment in education, especially in the Zongo communities.

The leadership, he said, should continually encourage the youth to avail themselves of both Arabic and secular educational programmes to unearth their talents for productive lives.