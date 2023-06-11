Johnnie Walker Moves To Combat Climate Change

As part of efforts to help address the debilitating effect of climate change on human life, and also to help support the restoration of depleted Chipa Forest, Guinness Ghana has taken another giant step by partnering with Forestry Commission to plant over 1,200 trees.

The company’s participation in this year’s Green Ghana Day activities forms part of its long-term commitment to environmental sustainability and aligns with our Stepping Out of The Box campaign.

Earlier, Johnnie Walker, announced that Red Label and Black Label will no longer come in cardboard packaging as part of a wider packaging strategy with a focus on reducing, reusing, and recycling.

This initiative forms part of the brand’s commitment to taking bold steps to building a more sustainable future.

The Corporate Relations Director for Guinness Ghana, Ms. Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, made this known during the tree planting exercise at Agomeda in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

“As a socially responsible business, and the leading total beverage business in Ghana, Guinness Ghana is happy to play a key role in this national tree planting exercise and to contribute our quota to environmental conservation.

For us at Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, today’s tree planting exercise signifies our commitment to sustainability and taking further steps toward building a greener and more sustainable future.

Over the past few years, we have made significant strides in our sustainability efforts across our business, and within the communities we operate in fulfillment of our 2030 Sustainability and ESG goals. We have undertaken various sustainability interventions and initiatives in the areas of packaging innovation, plastic sustainability, and recycling among others across our brands,” she highlighted.

According to her, as they are phasing out of Johnnie Walker Black and Red label cardboard packaging, they will leverage the Stepping Out of The Box campaign to sensitize, educate and inform our customers, stakeholders, partners, and general public on the essence of undertaken various interventions to champion sustainability.

However, she called on all and sundry to support the initiative since environmental sustainability and environmental preservation require the collective effort of all stakeholders.

The Marketing & Innovation Director Guinness Ghana Breweries, Estella Muzito noted that they have a number of activities and initiatives lined up as part of the Stepping Out of The Box campaign.

Stressing that they are also looking at a long-term partnership with the Forestry Commission to continue with our forest restoration efforts.

This we believe, represents a step forward in achieving our Society 2030: Spirit of Progress goals – our 10-year ESG action plan to help create a more inclusive and sustainable world.

“We are proud to be associated with such a laudable initiative by the government and the Forestry Commission. We are confident that our participation in the Green Ghana Day initiative will go a long way to augment the government’s commitment to afforestation and environmental preservation.

At Johnnie Walker, we are taking a bold step to reimagine the future and lead the way for others to follow to create a better, more sustainable tomorrow. As leaders in the spirits industry, it is necessary that we contribute to a more sustainable world by adopting ‘greener’ and more eco-friendly ways of operating,” she stated.

Mr. Kwame Agyei, Manager, Plantations Department, Forest Services Division, Forestry Commission, commended Guinness Ghana for coming out with the Stepping Out of The Box campaign to help protect the environment.

However, he urged all and sundry to throw weight behind the campaign to ensure the realization of the Green Ghana agenda.

More than 1,200 trees, including Mahogany, Acacia, and Rain Trees, were planted by the management members and staff of the Company to support the restoration of the depleted Chipa Forest Reserve. This year’s theme for Green Ghana Day was dubbed: “Our Forests, Our Health.”

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh