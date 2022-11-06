Junior Doctors Burned Out Warns Physician Leader

A warning about the increasing cases of bullying, harassment and overwork of junior doctors has been given by the President of the World Medical Association, Dr. Osahon Enabulele.

In a speech this weekend at the first International Junior Doctors Network Conference held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dr. Enabulele said the consequence of this was increasing physical and mental burn out among junior doctors.

‘The declining level of mentorship in the medical profession has left most of junior doctors disillusioned, with some exiting the medical profession or seeking alternative career pathways; a situation that has impacted negatively on healthcare delivery and health outcomes.’

Dr. Enabulele called for greater support and empowerment of junior doctors in the medical profession. He assured them of the WMA’s commitment to their well-being and career development. And he called for the revitalization and strengthening of mentorship platforms in the medical profession, as well as improved working conditions, career development, continuous professional development and effective communication.

Finally, he assured junior doctors around the world of the WMA’s commitment to address the global rise in violence against physicians in their workplaces.