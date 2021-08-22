Kenyans dominate Berlin half marathon

Joyciline Jepkosgei set a course record at the 40th Berlin half marathon on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Kenyan ran the 21.095 kilometres in 65:16 minutes.

Nancy Meto crossed the finish line five seconds later staying just under the previous best time set by double Olympic champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands two years ago. Valary Aiyabei completed the Kenyan triple podium in the women’s race with third place in 67:32.

Kenyan runners also triumphed in the men’s race. Felix Kipkoech won in a world best time this year of 58:57 minutes ahead of Josphat Tanui (59:40) and Philemon Kiplimo (59:54).

With 20,774 runners registered, the event was the busiest race worldwide so far this year.

The full Berlin marathon, where world records have often been broken, is scheduled for September 26.