Mentorship programme held for first year students of UMaT

The second edition of “Start Right, End Well” mentorship programme has been held for first year students at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa and Essikado campuses.

The programme was organised by AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine in collaboration with Ladies in Mining and Allied Professions, Ghana (LiMAP-Gh) and UMaT.

The theme for this year’s programme was “Undergraduate Study: Purpose, Plan, Steps.”

Mr Samuel Boakye Pobee, Managing Director, AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, speaking at the function, said the maiden edition of the programme was organised for only first year female students of UMaT, and it was successful, adding, ” I am happy that it has been extended to cover first year male students as well, as part of our diversity and inclusion drive.”

He said as a Mine, they knew education held the key to national development and guaranteed their youth a sustainable future.

Mr Pobee said they had, therefore, remained committed to ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all in line with the Sustainable Development Goals four.

Over the years, the Mine had demonstrated continuous support for improved educational standards through the provision of infrastructure, and other teaching and learning materials to improve upon the quality of teaching and learning not only in their host communities but the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality.

The Managing Director observed that the mining industry had become a male dominated environment, and to demonstrate their commitment to bridging the gap between male and female employees, management of the Mine from last year decided to reserve 50% of their scholarship awards for females pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related programmes at the tertiary level.

He emphasised that Iduapriem Mine had further collaborated with UMaT, through LiMAP, to mentor and groom students at the university through their “Start Right, End Well” and “Exit in Readiness” Mentorship programmes to prepare them adequately for the job market.

He encouraged the students to stay focused and take their studies seriously, stressing that the industry needed graduates with problem solving capabilities and mindset.

He further underscored the need for the students to be purpose driven from the beginning of their academic journey, letting that purpose guide their choices and priorities, and putting in the needed and deliberate plan, as well as taking the necessary practical steps to help achieve their purpose.

Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, Vice Chancellor of UMaT, added that the “start right, end well program, is about mentorship. The people who come to school these days are very young and it’s important we hold them by the hand and direct them in the way that will help them to make the best out of the system in which they are.”

Prof Amankwah pointed out that “normally students feel a bit sad and demotivated when they don’t get their first choice. I believe whether it is your first or second choice, once you bring your mind to it and apply enough energy you will be able to succeed and move forward.”

Introducing the first-year students to LiMAP-Gh, a senior member of the group, Dr Ohenewaa Kakra, explained that the association would direct students on their goals and assist them to have more opportunities in their studies.