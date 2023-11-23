MoCD’s satellite to cellular handset license mulled

Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has hinted that Ghana is considering commissioning a study into how satellite to mobile handset operators can be licensed in the country, just like mobile network operators have been licensed.

She was speaking at the “Future of the Space Economy” session organized by Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the ongoing World Radiocommunication Conference “WRC23”, with the presence of international Space economy leaders from the public and private sector.

The Minister is at the head of Ghana’s delegation to the WRC23 conference of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) currently going on in Dubai.

This hint from the minister comes at a time when Elon Musk’s Starlink is working on launching its satellite internet services in Ghana, and Vodacom is also working on satellite to mobile handsets in other markets.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful stated that “We need national stakeholders forum on space economy that will culminate in a national study group on space economy.”

According to her, the national study group will be charged with the responsibility of carrying out studies on how Ghana can harness space economy as part of its digital transformation, particularly, a proposal on how satellite to cellular handsets can be licensed like MNOs.

She also called for proposals to revise international telecommunications regulations to include space economy, and satellite services without infringements on sovereignty.

Also at the “Future of Space Economy”, the Saudi Governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), Dr. Mohammed Altamimi revealed investment opportunities that will make Saudi Arabia an enabler for Space technologies, with Space market value reaching more than $400 million and is expected to grow to increase by 87% in the future.