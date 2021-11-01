MP, Nana Ama Dokua supports Mangoase Methodist School with computers

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has donated computers and accessories to Mangoase Methodist School in her constituency.

This was promised by the hardworking MP who has vowed to make education propriety in her area.

The MP made the donation to the school during a successful Town Hall Meeting over the weekend.

Chiefs, traditional elders, and teachers of the school were all grateful to their MP, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei for the gesture.

They, however, pledged their support for the MP in her quest to bring more developmental projects to the constituency.

Mangoase youth lauds Nana Ama Dokua

The Youth in the community has also lauded the MP for her frequent visit to the community and support.

According to them, the MP despite her busy schedule has always responded to their needs when called upon.

“Unlike other MPs who donate cutlasses to their communities, we have an MP who is keener on education in our community,” the leader of the youth said during the Town Hall Meeting.