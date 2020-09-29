The MTN Foundation is to spend more than 10.4 million cedis on 10 on-going projects across the country to support Ghana’s infrastructure development.

The projects, which are at various stages of completion, include the construction of a 24-unit classroom block for the Police Basic school, Technology Laboratory for GIMPA, a three-unit classroom block for Adzentum community and a Library at Denkyira.

Others are a library at Dansoman, Girls dormitories for Tamale SHS and Adugyaman SHS and youth employment and entrepreneurship projects.

The Foundation has also in the last 12 years spent 15 million Dollars on 150 projects in the areas of education, health and economic empowerment.

Mr Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN, made this known during a virtual MTN-Southern Ghana Editors Forum.

He said under Education, a total of 87 projects, including ICT laboratories, Libraries, Dormitories, classroom blocks and scholarship scheme for 200 needs-based students were executed.

Under health, 52 projects comprising hospital wards, maternity blocks, surgery equipment and CHP compounds were executed.

The Corporate Services Executive said on Economic empowerment, 11 projects covering, hit-makers, micro-enterprise such as shea butter processing and “My business-KNUST Telecoms Funding-GMIC business” were supported.

On the variety of projects, Mr Koranteng indicated that MTN collected more than 20,045 pints of blood since the start of its nationwide blood donation exercise.

It also rewarded some community achievers under its heroes of change Initiative.

He said MTN Ghana has so far committed over 100 million cedis in support of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Abubakar Mohammed, the General manager for trade, said MTN has invested 300 million dollars in network development since 2019, adding that the Company was declared the best network for both voice and data in 2019 by Ookla.

According to him, over 200 educational sites were being provided with free access to MTN customers and this would last until September this year and that under its Ayoba Super App programme over 2.3 million Ayoba users are in Africa.

Mr Benard Avor, Senior Manager for Network Group, said MTN Ghana was on track to become a digital operator by the end of 2023, adding that over 1.6 million My MTN Apps have been downloaded.

He hinted that the free Momo Peer to Peer (P2P) of GHC 100 daily programme would be extended to the end of December 2020.

Mr Avor said though the company had chalked a lot of successes, it was saddled with fibre cuts particularly in illegal mining Communities, affecting the quality of services in those areas.