MTN Ghana equips students to counter cyber-attacks

MTN Ghana has taken another prudent step by organizing a Cyber Security Awareness Roadshow as part of its ongoing efforts to educate the public on how to navigate the ever-changing cyberattacks.

The training which was held at Labone Senior High School in Accra commemorates Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is marked every October.

Speaking at the event, MTN Ghana’s Senior Manager for Enterprise Information Security & Governance Ghana Jacqueline Hanson Kotei said the training aimed at providing information and resources to help educate internet users and ensure all individuals make smart decisions whether on the job or at home – now and in the future.

“With so much of our lives spent online, it’s more important than ever to take a proactive approach in protecting yourself and the organization you work for,” she explained.

Enterprise Information Security Analyst of MTN Ghana Bernice Boadu-Marfoh, also seized the opportunity to equip the students with the requisite cyber-security skills that will aid them to stand tall to protect themselves from cyberattacks.

She advised them to exercise caution and refrain from disclosing personal information to strangers they meet online in order to avoid falling victim to a cyber-attack.

“Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails since the majority of phishing links are sent via email and designed to lure the recipient into downloading a virus. You must also choose strong characters as your password.

And also take advantage of the two-factor authentication to protect yourself from attackers trying to gain unauthorized access to your accounts,” she schooled.

Activities lined up for the month include customer-based sensitization messages via social media and SMS focused on sub-themes including ‘Plight the Phish’, ‘Cybersecurity Common sense’, etc.

The Assistant Headmistress of Labone Senior High School Adelaide Ama Boye in elation applauded MTN and its partners for embarking on such laudable campaign; stressing that, it will go a long way in mitigating cyber-bullying and attacks that students often fall victim to as a result of their nativity.

An interactive session was also opened to enable students to ask questions about cyberspace and the telecommunications industry.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh