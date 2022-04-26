MTN upgrades Web Portal to drive seamless Data SIM registration

MTN Ghana has upgraded its SIM Registration web portal to enable customers link their Ghana Card to their data SIM cards seamlessly.



A statement from MTN said subscribers can now visit the SIM registration online portal and link their Ghana Card to their MTN data number without the need to insert it in a mobile phone.

Prior to this new development, customers had to remove their data SIM cards from their data devices such as routers, mifis, tracking devices, and other smart terminals, and insert them into mobile phones in order to link the data SIM card(s) to the Ghana card.



“The upgraded portal is particularly useful for linking data SIM card(s) to the Ghana Card without the customer having to remove the SIM from the data device,” the statement said.

The portal https://simregistrationportal.mtn.com.gh is the web version of USSD *404#. The SIM registration web portal is used to link Ghana card to all SIM card(s) before visiting the service center or any of our authorized agent points for the biometric capture. Apart from linking data SIM card(s), the portal can be used to link Prepaid Voice, EVD, Postpaid Individual, as well as SIM cards in tracking devices and security cameras. The SIM registration web portal can also be used to check the status of the registration of SIM or retrieve customer’s Unique Code.

In addition, the portal provides a channel for customers with Know Your Customer (KYC) issues such as name mismatch to be able to upload images of their proof of ownership documents which establish their identity and ownership of SIM card(s). Anyone with the URL, can log on to the portal and submit their details with their Ghana Card to link their SIM.

To ensure mass awareness of the URL adoption, targeted SMS messages are being sent to customers. Once a customer receives a message with the URL, he/she will be able to access the portal either on his phone or on a computer.

Commenting on the portal, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, Shaibu Haruna said “This enhancement is designed to ensure ease of registration for all our valued customers. MTN will continue to innovate and expand its access channels to facilitate a successful registration exercise. We urge all our customers to take advantage of the extension to register now to avoid any last-minute surge in traffic close to the deadline”.

Since the commencement of the SIM registration exercise on October 1, 2021, MTN Ghana has implemented several initiatives to improve registration experience. Some of the interventions include the expansion of registration points and agents across all districts in the country to reduce congestions. MTN has also embarked on Institutional registrations for large groups and organizations as well as community registrations. MTN Staff with compatible devices have been equipped to register their own family and friends