New Force Movement collaborates with TUC to leverage industries

As part of the effort to leverage Ghanaian industries towards socio-economic growth and development, the Leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako and Presidential hopeful has engaged the Leadership of Trade Union Congress (TUC) to highlight the movement policies and initiatives to industrialise the country to become the trading hub of Africa and the world at large.

In an encounter with Leaders of TUC in Accra, Nana Kwame Bediako said it is for these reasons that he has embarked on a 16 day regional industrial project tour across the country to have first hand information of the human and natural resources of the various regions.

He said the collaboration with the Labour Union will give him a deeper understanding of the opportunities and the potentials in and around the industrial space in the country adding that each region in the country is blessed with all manner of resources which must be judiciously harnessed for the growth of the economy.

According to him, organise labour is the voice of workers and plays a key role in the country’s industralisation drive hence TUC will have a stake in decisions and policies to challenge Ghanaians to grow and live with industrial mindset to enable them become successful entrepreneurs.

“When a country is blessed with natural and human resources, wisdom must be applied to claim ownership of the resources”, he said and explained that resources of the country must be controlled for export as finished products to earn foreign exchange to support the economy, saying further that Ghanaians must own the companies and employ experts as well as pay them for their services.

Nana Bediako urged players in the industrial space to rollout policies and initiatives that will be of interest to the country to enable a quick transformation of the economy, pointing out that he has what it takes to create millions jobs over a stipulated number of years.

He said processing plant will be constructed in each of region as raw material will not be exported out of the country, adding that the move gives government competitive edge over trade and investment in the global trade.

“Organised Labour will be part of my industry manifesto since the collaboration with TUC is a new journey to industralise the country”, he said.

Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary- General of TUC commended the Leader of the New Force for his visionary dream in the industrial sector and assured that his programs and policies will help transform the country for economic growth and development.

He said TUC will study his manifesto and also make inputs on issues relating to labour, job creation and ready to cooperate with him when he gets the nod for the presidency.

Report by Ben LARYEA