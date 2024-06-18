Paystack Expands Virtual Terminal Service to Four African Countries

Paystack, a leading African payment platform, has launched its virtual terminal service in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa.

This expansion follows the successful introduction of the system in Nigeria in 2021.

Revolutionizing In-Person Payments:

The Paystack Virtual Terminal allows businesses to accept in-person payments without the need for physical hardware.

Ideal for retail stores, restaurants, and pay-on-delivery services, it integrates Paystack’s seamless online checkout into physical locations with real-time payment notifications.

How It Works:

Businesses can generate unique QR codes for customer-facing staff like cashiers and delivery riders.

Customers can scan the QR code and choose from multiple payment channels, including Mobile Money, cards, and Apple Pay.

Staff receive instant payment confirmations via WhatsApp, ensuring swift transaction processing.

Country-Specific Payment Methods:

Ghana:

MTN MoMo, Telecel Cash, AirtelTigo Money, Visa, Mastercard, and Apple Pay.

Côte d’Ivoire:

MTN MoMo, Wave, Orange Money, Visa, Mastercard, and Apple Pay.

Kenya:

M-PESA, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Apple Pay.

South Africa:

Scan to Pay, SnapScan, EFT, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Apple Pay.

Benefits of the Virtual Terminal:

Scalability: Easily scale in-store payments across multiple locations and staff without the need for physical POS devices, significantly reducing operational costs.

Security: Sales agents receive notifications of successful payments without access to the business's total bank balance, ensuring privacy and security.

Flexibility: Administrators can disable QR codes, change WhatsApp numbers tied to notifications, and set multiple numbers to receive payment alerts.

Customer Convenience:

The Virtual Terminal provides customers with a wide range of payment options, ensuring a seamless payment experience.

Each account comes with an autogenerated poster that businesses can display to inform customers of available payment methods.

Paystack’s Virtual Terminal aims to simplify payment processes for businesses, enhance customer convenience, and support the digital transformation of commerce across Africa. This innovative solution promises to streamline operations and provide robust support for in-person transactions.