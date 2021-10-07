PET recycling system launched in Guinea Conakry

Roots for Sustainability, Red Salmons, and Azahara NGO have partnered with The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) and Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC) to launch a PET recycling system in Guinea Conakry.

The project which is a concerted effort to help mitigate the rising challenge of plastic littering in Conakry aims to collect and recycle plastic and aluminium beverage packages, through a door-to-door retrieval process, which when disposed of improperly, become a menace to the environment.

The project, which will be deployed in phases over an initial three (3) year period beginning in July 2021, will commence with a base line analyses to determine current recycling chain and create a waste picker census, as well as implement several initial activities in order to formalize and integrate them into the municipal waste management system.

This integration, intends to target about 600 of these waste pickers in Conakry, and will help instil best practices in health & safety standards. The support is expected to also make them more efficient and productive thereby improving their collective wellbeing and economic sustainability.

With the installation of this door-to-door collection system, the project is determined to recover used beverage packages that would otherwise end up in waterways and landfills.

Speaking on the launch, Saadia Madsbjerg, President, The Coca-Cola Foundation said “Understanding the existing waste collection system is a critical first step to developing solutions to the challenges of waste management and helping to improve the lives of those that participate in collection efforts.”

The Coca-Cola Foundation is the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. Since its inception in 1984, the Foundation has awarded more than $1 billion in grants to support sustainable community initiatives —from water to women’s empowerment, from community recycling to wellbeing—around the world.

Partners

Founded in 2010 in Barcelona, Roots for Sustainability (R4S) is an agency specialized in the design, implementation and evaluation of transformation projects for companies, non-profit entities and the public sector, focused on sustainability, social impact and inclusive business sectors. R4S has already carried out more than 26 inclusive business projects in 19 countries and collaborated with more than 52 entities and organizations.

RedSalmons is a consulting organization with more than 15 years experience in Europe, Latin America, the US and Africa, and more than 20 international awards. RedSalmons is specialized in digital and strategic scalability of social projects, mainly related to entrepreneurship, youth employment, migration, microfinance, education, environment and health.

Based on the 2030 SDGs agenda, Azahara NGO drives initiatives aimed at the construction of cohesive and inclusive societies in the context of diversity and cultural richness. Azahara’s goals include transforming cities through social innovation and the commitment to fight against poverty and exclusion, as well as the promotion of sustainable development.

The rest of the partners are seeking to involve in the PET recycling Guinea Conakry project other organizations and entities that are already working in the country, as ANASP, Agence Nationale de l’Assainissement et de la Salubrité Publique in Guinea; ENABEL, the Belgian Development Agency; and ANCG, Association Nationale des Communes de Guinée.

About ECCBC

Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC) is a bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company across North and West Africa, where ECCBC teams produce, commercialize, and distribute the world’s most-loved brands and a wide choice of high-quality beverages including Coke, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite.

ECCBC project started in 1989 in Africa with the concession from The Coca-Cola Company to operate in Equatorial Guinea. Subsequently, other countries such as Guinea Conakry, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau and The Gambia, joined the venture.

ECCBC was founded in 1997 as a new company to combine the operations of all these countries. In the last two decades, ECCBC has expanded operations to Ghana, Morocco and Algeria, and today operates in 13 countries in Africa and employs more than 3,000 people.

ECCBC participates alongside The Coca-Cola Foundation in sustainability projects that focus on environment, improving education, access to drinking water, health and entrepreneurial spirit.