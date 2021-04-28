Recomm Consult, a Consulting Agency, specialized in Business Advisory and Communication services has donated stationeries worth hundreds of cedis to the Nyankrom D/A Junior High School in the Shama District of the Western Region.

The Agency also engaged the students in a career guidance session.

The items presented include; exercise books, pens, mathematical sets and white board markers.

The gesture according to the Leader of the Consulting Agency, Ms Lawrencia Esi Annan formed part of the Agency’s humanitarian activity which is giving back to society and helping young people achieve their dreams by giving them the right form of inspiration to help translate their dreams into reality.

Ms Annan presenting the items to the school, stated that words alone were not enough motivation. “What use will it be if a brother tells you he is hungry and you only share a word of hope with him,that better days will come without doing anything about his present situation of hunger.

Failure to provide for him at that material moment could result in something disastrous and the chorus which will be sung afterwards is had in known”.

She indicated that “doing our best for people while we can is the best form of help anyone can render”.

Ms Annan noted that if society should learn to be there for each other, the issue of lack would be non-existent in the near future.

During the career guidance session, the leader of the Agency, adviced students to aim for careers that would bring them satisfaction and not merely the money that it comes with.

She indicated that deriving happiness in the service they offered was the engine that would drive them to work even on days they were not feeling well.

Ms Annan also encouraged them to not lose focus on their essence of being in school and to back those dreams with hard work, sacrifice, determination and planning, adding that, these values are what would help them build profitable careers in the future.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs Francisca Sarpong and the entire staff thanked Recomm Consult for the kind gesture, noting that guiding young people in their career pathway was relevant most especially for the JHS three students.

She added that the items presented would greatly secure some needs of the student population and pleaded with NGOs and other institutions to come to their aid.