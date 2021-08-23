Reconstruction of Koforidua Central market on course – MCE

The Koforidua Central market, leading trading centre in the New Juaben South Municipality, is to be reconstructed as part of three major projects earmarked by the Assembly to improve economic activities.

Mr Isaac Apau-Gyasi, the Municipal Chief Executive, told the Ghana News Agency that the reconstruction work was on course to expand the market to accommodate extra traders and decongest the area.

The reconstruction works would also improve the standard of market safety and access.

He said the current state of the market built decades ago was not the best and the reconstruction would comprise expansion, fitting of modern facilities like a clinic, fire station, bank, washrooms and restrooms to improve sanitation and security.

He also said the Zongo and Agartha markets were being developed to higher standards to expand and create marketing spaces for all traders including; hawkers on the streets along the central business district.

Mr Apau-Gyasi said plans were far advanced with the planning and sourcing of funds for a multi-million cedi project, which would be funded by the government through the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

The redevelopment of the Central Market is part of the three major developmental projects termed: “The legacy projects,” an initiative of the MCE, to improve economic activities.

Apau-Gyasi said the legacy projects also included; the redevelopment of Koforidua Jackson Park, which is at the ‘heartbeat’ of the town and serving as the focal point of national and social activities and the Nsukwao drainage system.

He said except for the central market which was yet to commence, President Akufo-Addo broke grounds for the Nsukwao drainage system last year, and that it was almost complete while work had also started on the redevelopment of the Koforidua Jackson Park.

He said the redevelopment of the markets had become necessary following a recent fire outbreak at the Juaben Serwa Market, adjacent Central Market, which took the Ghana National Fire Service a lot of strenuous efforts to access and quench the fire.