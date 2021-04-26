The Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central at the weekend commissioned an eleven classroom block, including a library for Golden Spring Schools at Tetegu, in Accra as part of events to commemorate the Club’s 35th Anniversary.

The club also donated books to the school to stock the library and improve the reading culture of the students.

Ms Roma Rosemary Puni, President of the Club, told the Ghana News Agency that the support to the school was in response to a call from the headmistress.

She said the headmistress reached out to them to provide her school with books for their library.

However, they decided to refurbish the entire school building since it was in a dilapidated state.

Ms Puni said the commissioning was for the first phase of the renovation of the school, which had cost them GH¢120,000.00.

She said they would soon commence the second phase, which will be the construction of a five-seater toilet facility for the school.

Mrs Patience Gamor, Headmistress of the school, expressed profound gratitude to the club, stressing the classrooms built and the renovated library would offer students a conducive environment for studies.

Mrs Gamor said with the new development they would be able to admit more students from the area in addition to their current population of 150 pupils and improve education in the area.

“I established the school about seven years ago to improve education in this Tetegu area, but we had difficulties running the school due to our infrastructure challenge,” she added.