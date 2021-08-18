Royal Senchi maintains Mrs Amoateng as International Brand Ambassador

The Royal Senchi Hotel has maintained Mrs Akosua Amoateng as the International Brand Ambassador of the four-star hospitality resort.

A statement by the hotel and signed by Mr Emmanuel Mensah, Head of Sales and Marketing, copied the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said Mrs Amoateng met and exceeded the expectation of the hotel’s Management by not only marketing the hotel globally but also promoting the culture-rich country of Ghana to the world, leveraging her wealth of network and influence.

It said Mrs Amoateng was appointed an Ambassador for the Hotel in 2019, following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s “Year of Return” declaration, which saw many people in the diaspora coming home and experiencing the rich Ghanaian culture at the Royal Senchi Hotel.

The statement said two years on, the quantum of visits to Ghana and the hotel, and the potential numbers in the months and years ahead, were traceable to her role, leaving Management with no option than to renew the relationship with the Media Personality.

It said the peak of the pandemic was a very challenging period for many businesses, especially for those in the tourism or hospitality space, and presented the Royal Senchi Hotel with the opportunity to appreciate its strengths and capabilities, and the critical measures to turn things around.

In the face of the challenges, Mrs Amoateng made sure that the Hotel received a constant flow of guests from various parts of the world, the statement said.

“It has been a wonderful journey with her and we look forward to an even better future together. The Royal Senchi Resort shall continue to be committed to promoting our time-honoured heritage and artistry with a jealously-guarded set of values and devotion to class.”