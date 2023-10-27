Separatist fighters kill 1 soldier in Cameroon

Separatist fighters ambushed and killed a soldier in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest, security and local sources said Thursday.

The soldier, identified as Sergeant Medjo, was attacked overnight into Thursday after leaving his duty post in the Weh locality of the region, said an army official in the area, who chose to remain anonymous.

Separatist leaders, via social media networks, claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened to escalate “further attacks in the days ahead.”

Since 2017, separatist fighters have been in conflict with government forces in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions, Northwest and Southwest, as they seek to establish an independent nation.