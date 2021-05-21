Investing is one of the riskiest fields, and many people lose money when they try to put their money in companies or real estate. However, some people simply have the gift of knowing what investments will succeed. Shane Currey is one of these people.

Shane Currey is a financial expert with over 14 years of experience in fields like angel investing, financial planning, venture capitalism, start-up mentoring, and real estate development. He works with clients to find them the best companies to invest in to get a great return. There’s an inherent risk to investing, so sometimes Currey’s clients feel uninitiated or like they might lose their money. “The best way to keep them on track is with proper communication,” Currey says. “I keep everyone in the loop and always let them know if things are working out or whether they should put their money elsewhere.” If you invest your money in an app or online brokerage account, you definitely don’t get this level of service, which could lead to bad investments. Currey’s services add a personal touch that lands more money in the client’s pocket.

Shane Currey has a history of making strong investments. He got into angel investing at a young age, and his portfolio average is in excess of over 2,000% in the past ten years. He’s invested in 10 different start-ups, none of which have failed, and all of them have created positive value. He also has great luck with his real estate projects, several of which have yielded over 100% return in the past three years. “I have just the right outlook on investing. I’m grateful that my choices have been so fruitful.”

If you’re interested in getting into investing, Shane Currey is the ultimate coach. He will communicate with you and never leave you high and dry.