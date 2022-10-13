Symposium held on advancing scientific collaboration between Africa, US

The African Academy of Sciences (AAS) is working with the United States National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to foster international research collaborations across continents.

Fifty outstanding African scientists, engineers, and medical professionals would engage with 50 counterparts from the USA to discuss opportunities in their scientific fields through the US-Africa Frontiers Symposium.

The symposium is being held in Nairobi, Kenya, from October 12 – 14, 2022.

A release copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said it would provide a platform for scientific exchange and dialogue among early-to-mid-career researchers from Africa and the US, including the African science diaspora, to facilitate research collaboration.

The Symposium would catalyse the convergence of research, innovation, and cross-pollination of ideas across five main disciplines: Artificial Intelligence, Materials Science, Biodiversity, Infectious Diseases, and Climate Change and Food Security.

Professor Felix Dapare Dakora, President of the African Academy of Sciences, said: “The AAS recognises that international collaborations are crucial for the advancement of Science, Technology, and Innovation in Africa.”

“The Symposium provides a platform for early career researchers to network and create partnerships to advance science on the continent.”

Professor Catherine Ngila, the Acting Executive Director of the African Academy of Sciences, said the Symposium would showcase excellent scientific research from across all disciplines and enable participants to exchange ideas on how to work together to transform lives in Africa through science.

Dr Dalal Najib, Senior Director, Science and Engineering Capacity Development, NASEM, said: “The US National Academies have been conducting frontiers symposia for the past three decades both domestically and internationally.”

“These meetings convene brilliant young researchers in an interdisciplinary setting to exchange knowledge and build new collaborations.”

This year’s symposium is a special event as it is the first regional frontiers symposium bringing African and US researchers together.

It is sponsored by the Rutter Foundation, Office of Naval Research Global, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and IBM.