Tanzania announces steps to improve mining sector

Tanzanian Minister of Minerals Doto Biteko on Wednesday announced steps aimed at improving the mining sector to enable it to contribute hugely to the East African nation’s economic growth by 2025.

Biteko said one of the measures is the government’s continued efforts in creating enabling investment environment in the mining sector to attract more investors.

Addressing a meeting of mining stakeholders in Dar es Salaam, the country’s economic hub, which focused on challenges facing the sector, Biteko said another measure is to strengthen the state-run Geological Survey of Tanzania to enable it to undertake mining prospecting in cooperation with the private sector.

He said the government also intends to increase the pace in the issuance of mining licenses to prospective miners, including artisanal miners and large-scale miners.

Biteko added that the government plans to have this sector contribute 10 percent of the gross domestic product by 2025. Enditem