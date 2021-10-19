Training programme on new road construction technology opens in Koforidua

A five-day training programme to equip engineers at the Roads and Highways Ministry with a new technology called ‘Road Stabilization’ has opened in Koforidua.

The new cost-effective technology is to improve road assets and durability and is developed by Anyways, an Israeli company and its local representative African Bagg.

Mrs Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, a deputy Minister of Roads and Highways in the opening remarks, said the new technology sought to cut cost by recycling existing materials for road construction among others.

She said in line with government’s year of roads agenda, such technology to ensure cost effectiveness and improved road assets was very critical.

Madam Shlomit Sufa, Israeli Ambassador designate for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, said the move was another expression of the close bilateral relationship between Ghana and Israel.

She indicated that preserving the environment to mitigate climate change hazards required technologies and methods conforming to the demands of nations development.

Mr Daniel Asare, principal, Koforidua Training Centre who threw more light on the technology, explained that the technology was a new way to design and build roads with methods to last the test of time.

He said the technology when adopted would check the shoddy work of some contractors to ensure that roads could last for more than 10 years.

That way, he noted, there would be cost effectiveness at the roads sector.

He expressed the hope that the Ministry would adopt the technology to help solve challenges in the sector.