Discussions for a new daily minimum wage for workers in the public sector resume

The National Tripartite Committee has commenced the preparation for the determining of the 2021 National Minimum Wage for workers.

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, after a closed-door meeting with members of the Technical Committee, said the process had begun with the formation of the Technical Committee.

He said the Committee had within two weeks to present its report to the Tripartite Committee on whether the wage should be increased or should be maintained based on several factors.

The Minister said the report would be subjected to further discussions ahead of the determination of the minimum wage.

The Technical Committee is made up of the sector Minister, five representatives of employers and organisations and five other representatives from Organized Labour.

The National Daily Minimum Wage was last adjusted in 2020.

It went up by 11 percentage points from the 2019 minimum wage of GHS10.65 to GHS11.82.

The annual adjustments are in line with the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) section 113 (1) (a) and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

The Labour Act proposes the establishment of the National Tripartite Committee, which advises the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations on other developments on the market.

