Two separatist commanders surrender to Cameroonian army

Two separatist commanders surrendered to the Cameroonian army in the country’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest Wednesday, according to the army and local officials.

The militant commanders known as Felix Kibam, alias “general show,” and Benard Kuh, alias “Oga Landlord,” handed themselves over to the gendarmerie in the Fundong locality of the region early Wednesday.

The National Gendarmerie said they were “safe” and “being taken care of.”

Since the beginning of this year, several senior leaders of separatist forces have given up fighting with the government.

In May, 18 separatist fighters surrendered at a blow in Southwest, one of the restive Anglophone regions.

There has been fighting between government forces and separatist fighters in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017 after separatists made a bid to create an independent nation in the regions. Enditem