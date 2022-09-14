Volta Region benefiting from 58 road projects

The Volta Region is benefitting from 58 road projects totaling 797.23 kilometres since 2017 when the Akufo-Addo government assumed office.

102.5km completed

Nine of the projects totaling 102.5km have been completed.

694.73km ongoing

The remaining 49 projects totaling 694.73km are ongoing and at various stages of completion.

Additional 156km planned

An additional 156km has also been planned.

306.35km of trunk roads

Out of the 306.35km of trunk roads being constructed in the region, 22km have been completed while 284.35 are ongoing

55.7km urban roads

For Urban roads, out of the 55.7km, 20km have been and 35.70km are ongoing.

435.18km of feeder roads

Of the 435.18 of feeder roads, 60.50km have been completed while 374.68 are ongoing

Asikuma-Have stretch

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his two-day tour of the region inspected ongoing work on the Asikuma-Have stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road.

GoG funding

The Asikuma to Have stretch is a Government of Ghana funded project supervised by the Ghana Highway Authority.

GH¢235m cost

Messrs First Sky Limited is executing the project at a cost of GH¢235 million.

In his response to how he felt about the project, President Akufo-Addo said he was impressed.

Engineer Oliver Acquah-Techie, Chief Executive Officer of First Sky Construction Limited, the contractors of the project, noted that construction of the road which was awarded in September 2021 is progressing according to schedule.

Asikuma-Have road to be completed in September, 2023

Interacting with the President, the Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority, Mr. Eric Dorsu said the 45-kilometre Asikuma-Have stretch is scheduled to be completed in September, 2023.

53km Have-Hohoe stretch

Touching on other projects on the Eastern corridor, he said “41-kilometres out of the 53-kilometres of the Have-Hohoe stretch which is being done by Greenhouse Construction has already been completed.”

30km Hohoe to Jasikan stretch

He added that “22-kilometre of the 30-kilometre Hohoe to Jasikan, and the entire 56-kilometre Jasikan-Dodo Pepeso section has also been completed and commissioned by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia last week. Work is steadily ongoing on the Nkwanta-Kpassa and the Oti-Damongo sections as well.”

696km Eastern Corridor road from Tema to Kulungugu

The 696km stretch begins at Tema in the Greater Accra Region to Kulungugu in the Upper East Region. It is the shortest route linking the northern part of the country to the south.

21km asphaltic overlay of selected roads in Hohoe and Kpandu Municipalities

Amongst the roads completed include 21-kilometres of asphaltic overlay of selected roads in Hohoe and Kpandu Municipalities, 15.6 kilometres of bitumen surfacing of Akwettey-Adaklu -Waya Road; 20 kilometres of Bitumen Surfacing of Yorkitikpo-Kpoviadzi-Trepe Road; and the upgrading of 9.7-kilometre Liati Agbonyira -Fodome Ahor Feeder Road.

175-metre bridge on Agbenoxoe-Dafor feeder road

The 175-metre bridge on the Agbenoxoe-Dafor Feeder Road, which links communities between Kpandu, Dafor to Nkonya, has been completed.

Dualisation of 10km of Ho Main Road

The Dualisation of Ho Main Road totallig 10km between Sokode Gbogame and Civic Centre, the first major dual carriageway in the Volta Regional Capital, is 85% complete and is scheduled for full completion by the end of 2022.

Work on the 39.3km Asikuma Junction – Kpeve section of the Eastern Corridor Road is 26% complete and planned to be completed by December 2023.

It is expected to be completed ahead of schedule. The contractor has also been instructed to work on the 6km gap between Kpeve and Have.

Government is also working towards the commencement of works on the Volivo Bridge and approach roads and work is expected to commence by the first quarter 2023.

39.2km Dufor-Adidome-Asikuma Junction, 23.9km Asutsuare Junction – Aveyime.

Tendering processes are also on-going for the 39.2km Dufor-Adidome-Asikuma Junction and the 23.9km Asutsuare Junction – Aveyime Roads, which will serve as approach roads to the Volivo Bridge.

The project is to be funded by the African Development Bank, with work expected to commence by January 2023.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways, said the Eastern Corridor Road project would be ready in 2024.

Mr Eric Odosu, Volta Regional Director, Ghana Highway Authority, said there were 12 projects currently undertaken on various sections of the Eastern Corridor Road.

The stretch was awarded on August 24, 2021, commenced on October 7, 2021 and intended to be completed by October 6, 2023.

The scope included clearing, scarification, concrete drains (trapezoidal), 900mm, 120mm and 180mm pipe culverts.

Others are crush rock base reclamation, rime coating crush rock, wearing course, milling of existing binder, road furniture and marking.

The Eastern Corridor Road if completed would facilitate trade between the Southern and Northern parts of the country.

Agenda111 hospital project at Kpeve

The President who is in the Volta region for a two-day visit also inspected construction works on the Agenda111 hospital project at Kpeve in the South Dayi District of the region.

The hospital project being undertaken by EON Engineering Solutions, is 22% completed and expected to be ready by February 2023.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, was impressed with the progress of works on projects in the South Dayi District of the Volta region.