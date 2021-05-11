Womens Premier League
The football authorities in Ghana here on Monday held a draw for the round of 32 of the 2020-21 women’s Football Association (FA) Cup.

The teams the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced were grouped into five zones to reduce travelling time, cost and facilitate more local derbies.

The organizer observed that the winners of the round of 32 will progress to the quarter-final stage of the competition.

In total, 16 Ghana women premier league and 16 Division One clubs will take part in the competition. Enditem

