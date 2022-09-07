You Become What You Do

Have you ever heard the phrase “you can’t put new wine in old wine bags?”

Did you ever think that this phrase could be made in reference to your physical body?

Well, it can and it does. The need to detoxify the body is essential to life as eating food.

Ironically enough, often times, it is the food that we put into our bodies that make it necessary to detoxify.

WHAT IS DETOXIFICATION?

It is the process of reducing the buildup of various substance from the body over time, these substances begin to build up various poisonous substances that will disrupt the functions of the organs resulting in various degenerative diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, hepatitis, malaria, typhoid fever, obesity etc.

Often times our bodies will give us warning signals that may include headache, constipation, bloating, insomnia, skin disorders and constant fatigue. There are several ways in which the body can accumulate toxins hundreds of chemicals ranging from carbon monoxide; aluminium to lea enters the body through the air, water and the food we eat.

Excess fats sugar, oils, salts and food additives are just a few substances that make the body toxic as well. Good detoxification or internal bathing is just as important as external bathing you would not allow one month pass without cleaning your home or car so why not treat yourself with the same respect.

Body detoxification does not have to be difficulty or expensive.

Below are a few guidelines to help get started. Please note is necessary to consult a qualified health care professional before attempting anybody detoxification Programme.

Fasting is an effective and safe method of helping the body to detoxify. Both fruit fast and juice fast can assist the body in reaching perfect equilibrium. Colon cleansing can eliminate toxic build up especially in the large intestine and remove debris to help prevent and treat a variety of health problems. Same forms of colon cleansing include Enema, Colema, Colonic and herbal treatments. Exercise: Regular exercises improves digestion and elimination of toxic substances in the body and boosts the immune system reduce stress and increased rate of metabolism enhancing wellbeing. Massage therapy and reflexology increases lymphatic circulation and improves blood flow thereby increasing the elimination of toxic substances. The Aqua (Hydration): Drinking enough water flashes waste by urination and sweating. Water is the No.1 cleanser, it also moisturizes the skin after sun bath.

It rebalances, amplify and replenishes the body and its energy system allows the body to heal itself after easy circulation and metabolism.

Adequate sleep: adequate sleep benefits are a lot.

boast your immune system, helps your mental wellbeing, supports brain function, longer life span, boost fertility, prevents weight gains, height creativity keeps the heart healthy, reduces inflammation and growing skin.

Fresh air helps clean the lungs from airborne toxins when body is exhaling, since so more energy and mental forces, it lowers blood pressure and heart rate, it can improve digestion of food to be more effective especially during weight loss and can also boost your immune system venturing outside also help you produce vitamin d from the sun.

(It makes an appearance for lots of bodily functions including supporting the immune system, strengthen our bones and more. Hence the need to find a serene atmosphere for both relaxation and breathing daily!

Taking vitamins and mineral supplements will help fix the gaps in foods that may be deficient in our diet, especially now that almost all our foods are genetically grown foods, fertilizers applications and are stored with chemicals making it unwholesome and therefore the need to take food supplements that can serve as antioxidants, immune boosters and energizers and even mood enhancers!! Good relationships are also very good for our mental health, people who we can connect with us naturally without been judgmental or bias with people with an open mind people who always want to see you smile without any hidden agenda are those we should hang out with, it could be a spouse, a best friend a child someone who opens their hand quickly to cheer you up, and are always giving you that positive vibe to inspire you to bring the best out of you. we all deserve angels like that to stay positively and all together with all these health tips we can age well if only is not a fatal accident that can cut live shortly, but God is our guide

BY RITA-ANN ATIYIRE

A reference to the parable of Jesus (New Wine into old Wineskins (Matthew 9: 14-17, Mark 2:21-22, Luke 5: 33-39).