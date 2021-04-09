Nigerian Army Bokoharam

Eleven Nigerian troops were killed during a recent routine operational task in Nigeria’s north-central state of Benue, an army spokesperson said on late Thursday.

Mohammed Yerima, an army spokesperson, said in a statement that a team of army troops comprising one officer and 10 soldiers were initially declared missing after they were attacked by unidentified gunmen in a recent routine operational task in Benue, leading to the deployment of a search and rescue team.

“The search and rescue team, unfortunately, found all the missing troops dead in Konshisha LGA (local government area) of Benue State,” said Yerima, without giving details such as the dates when the attack happened.

He said efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators of this heinous crime with a view to bringing them to justice.

Yerima gave assurance that the army would remain resolute in ensuring stability in Benue and other parts of the country that are affected by the activities of criminal gangs.

The spokesperson, appealing to the public to provide useful information, said the army authority has directed commanders on the ground to ensure sustained efforts to fish out and deal decisively with these bad elements who are threatening the peace in the area.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleSouth Africa’s sugar tax leads to reduced intake of sugar-sweetened beverages
Next articleKenya plans to boost forex inflows by lowering cost of diaspora remittances
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here