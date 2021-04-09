Eleven Nigerian troops were killed during a recent routine operational task in Nigeria’s north-central state of Benue, an army spokesperson said on late Thursday.

Mohammed Yerima, an army spokesperson, said in a statement that a team of army troops comprising one officer and 10 soldiers were initially declared missing after they were attacked by unidentified gunmen in a recent routine operational task in Benue, leading to the deployment of a search and rescue team.

“The search and rescue team, unfortunately, found all the missing troops dead in Konshisha LGA (local government area) of Benue State,” said Yerima, without giving details such as the dates when the attack happened.

He said efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators of this heinous crime with a view to bringing them to justice.

Yerima gave assurance that the army would remain resolute in ensuring stability in Benue and other parts of the country that are affected by the activities of criminal gangs.

The spokesperson, appealing to the public to provide useful information, said the army authority has directed commanders on the ground to ensure sustained efforts to fish out and deal decisively with these bad elements who are threatening the peace in the area.