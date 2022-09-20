3rd General Overseers’ Safety, Security Conference fixed for September 22

A Safety and Security conference of General Overseers’ across the country has been slated for Thursday, 22nd September, 2022 at the Assemblies of God, head office in Accra.

The 3rd edition under the theme, “Safety Leadership In Ministry” is being held by the Safety Communication Consult in collaboration with the Assemblies of God.

The event which falls in line with the Ministry of Security’s objectives is also geared towards discussing and providing systematic and biblical theological approach in addressing security issues affecting national development.

It is expected to attract highly distinguished dignitaries within the christian ministry.

Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, General superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Dr. Francis Addo, Head of facilities and infrastructure, KAIPTC , Rev. COP (rtd) Dr. David Nenyi Ampah- Bennin, Rev. Kojo Ackaah-Kwarteng, MD. ITV and among others.

The director of operations, Safety Communications Consult, Mr. Eric Apedo in an interview with this portal stated that measures have been outlined to ensure the successful hosting of the event.

He urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the opportunity to ensure their safety across the various public places of worship.

“General Overseers’ of the various churches in the country should make it a point to register and be part of this awesome initiative. It will go a long to propel them to monitor, discover and solve any life-threatening issues concerning security. It would also enable them to protect their members and outline measures to ensure their safety, ” he stated.